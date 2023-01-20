Govt accepted PTI MNAs’ resignations out of fear: Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that the National Assembly (NA) speaker accepted the PTI MNAs resignations due to fear of the vote of confidence, ARY News reported.

As per details, the party vice president Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that the NA speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of PTI lawmakers, fearing the vote of confidence against Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif.

The PTI leader said that the current rulers have no interest to revive Pakistan’s economy, the PDM leadership’s only priority is to get rid of their cases.

Pointing towards Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Shah Mehmood stated that the allies of the coalition government are saying that they will not be a part of the system.

The PTI vice president taunted Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) for approaching Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) said that the PPP always criticized JI and now wanted to form an alliance with JI.

He further added that JI always claims to make a corruption-free Pakistan and its leadership should also think about its narrative before shaking hands with the PPP-led Sindh government.

Shah Mehmood stated, “Country is going through a testing time, We made some hard decisions, ” stated Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

He said that convincing the members to resign from the national assembly wasn’t an easy task but we revive the MNAs’ confidence in PTI Chief and convinced them to resign from their seats, adding that dissolving the assemblies was the only choice we have.

Qureshi bashed the ruling government and said that the ministers failed to convince International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Qureshi maintained that PML-N leader Miftah Ismail’s recent statements clearly show that there are differences among PDM leaders, adding that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders also feared that the alliance will lead to the destruction of their own party.

