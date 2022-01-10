Govt takes action against Murree hotels charging massive rent

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday sealed a hotel in Murree for allegedly charging massive rents and selling food at inflated rates to stranded tourists during the Murree snowfall tragedy which saw more than 20 people lose their lives, ARY News reported.

Taking swift action, the DC Rawalpindi after completing the investigation directed authorities to seal the Murree hotel charging Rs20,000 a night.

The district administration took action after a receipt of a private hotel demanding exorbitant rents for rooms went viral on social media.

DC Rawalpindi investigated the matter and has sealed the hotel. https://t.co/SLKtfuEfOE — Chief Secretary Punjab (@CS_Punjab) January 10, 2022

Ban on entry to Murree extended

The federal government on Monday further extended the temporary travel ban to Murree and Galiyat following the tragic incident at the hill station.

In a statement, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced that the routes leading from Islamabad to Murree and Galiyat will remain closed for the next 24 hours.

He said that any decision to allow tourists to Murree and Galiyat would be made while considering the latest situation.

Murree tragedy

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 22 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall died of the extreme weather in Murree on last Friday night.

An initial investigation report of the Murree tragedy exposed the administrative flaws during the influx of tourists to the scenic hill station during snowfall.

The initial investigation report stated that the main roads of Murree hill station and its adjoining areas were not maintained for the last two years that had caused disruption in traffic flow due to snow-filled pits.

