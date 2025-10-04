Govt, AJK action committee sign agreement to end unrest — Read Full Text

MUZAFFARABAD: The federal government’s high-level negotiation committee and the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) signed a landmark agreement on Saturday in Muzaffarabad to resolve ongoing disputes and restore peace in the region.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, shared the full details of the agreement on his official X account.

The government delegation included Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Federal Ministers Sardar Muhammad Yusuf and Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Rana Sanaullah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Amir Muqam.

From AJK govt, Minister for Education Diwan Ali Chughtai and Minister for Local Government Faisal Rathore took part. The JAAC was represented by Raja Amjad, Shaukat Nawaz Mir, and Anjum Zaman Awan.

Points of the Agreement

FIRs under the Anti-Terrorism Act will be registered regarding the violent incidents that led to the deaths of law enforcement personnel and protestors. A judicial commission will be constituted to probe these incidents.

Compensation for Victims

Families of those killed on October 1 and 2, 2025 will receive monetary compensation equal to what is given to LEA personnel.

Gunshot injury victims will receive Rs1 million, while each deceased person’s one family member will be provided a government job within 20 days.

Education Reforms:

Two additional intermediate and secondary education boards to be established for Muzaffarabad and Poonch divisions.

All 3 AJK boards will be linked with the Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Islamabad within 30 days.

Open merit admissions in educational institutions.

Land Regularization:

Extended families affected by the Mangla Dam Raising Project in Mirpur will have their land regularized within 30 days.

The Local Government Act in its current shape shall be brought in conformity

Health Initiatives:

MRI and CT scan machines to be provided in each AJK district by the Government of Pakistan.

Health Card implementation funds to be released within 15 days.

Operation theaters and nurseries to be established in hospitals.

Electricity and Infrastructure:

Rs10 billion allocated for the improvement of the electricity system.

Bridges to be constructed at Gulpur and Rehman (Kotli).

Feasibility study for tunnels at Kahori/Kamser and Chaplani (Neelum).

Governance and Administration:

AJK Cabinet to be reduced to a maximum of 20 ministers.

No more than 20 administrative secretaries.

Civil Defence to be merged with SDMA; Ehtesab Bureau and Anti-Corruption Establishment to be merged.

A high-level legal and constitutional committee will review the status and funding of AJK Assembly members elected other than AJK constituencies. Until then, their status and funds will remain suspended.

Transport and Property:

Review of transport policy, especially 1300cc vehicles, as per court rulings.

Property transfer taxes to be aligned with Punjab/KP rates.

Reduction in advance tax on Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA model.

Airport and Development:

Announcement of timeline for construction of Mirpur International Airport.

Hydropower Projects:

Implementation of the 2019 AJK High Court ruling regarding hydel project revenues.

Water and Housing:

Water supply schemes and transmission line projects for Kashmir Colony, Dadyal.

Property rights for refugees in Mendor Colony, Dadyal.

Feasibility studies for water supply in 10 districts.

Detained Protestors:

Kashmiri protestors arrested during incidents in Rawalpindi and Islamabad to be released.

Implementation & Oversight

To ensure timely and full implementation of the agreement, a Monitoring and Implementation Committee will be notified shortly.