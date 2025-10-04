PM Shehbaz welcomes agreement with AJK action committee, says all conspiracies buried

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed the agreement reached between the federal government’s negotiation committee and the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), calling it a major step towards resolving all outstanding issues.

The agreement was signed after the federal government accepted all of the JAAC’s demands.

In an official statement, the Prime Minister praised both sides for successfully negotiating the agreement, describing it as a joint success for Pakistan and AJK. He noted that the restoration of peace and normalcy in the region was a positive and welcome development.

“Alhamdulillah, all conspiracies and rumours have been buried, and all matters have been amicably resolved,” he said.

The Prime Minister congratulated the members of the negotiation committee and expressed his gratitude for their efforts in restoring calm. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the Kashmiri people, stressing that public service and welfare remain top priorities.

Shehbaz Sharif urged the people of AJK not to be swayed by rumours, assuring them that their rights have always been protected — and will continue to be safeguarded in the future.

Following the agreement, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and a member of the government’s negotiation team, Ahsan Iqbal termed it a victory for democracy and for the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, stating that those who wanted large-scale bloodshed and chaos have failed.

He added that a permanent committee has been formed under the supervision of the Minister for Kashmir Affairs to ensure timely implementation of the agreed points. The committee will meet every 15 days to review progress.