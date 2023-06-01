Budget: Govt allocates funds for parliamentarians’ schemes despite financial woes

ISLAMABAD: Despite economic challenges, a proposal has been made to allocate Rs89 billion in the budget for parliamentarian’s developmental schemes, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting sources.

Sources revealed that a proposal to allocate Rs89 billion for the developmental schemes of parliamentarians has been included in the budget, While compared to the current year’s original budget, an increase of Rs19 billion has been proposed for parliamentarian projects.

Sources claimed that Rs70 billion was allocated for parliamentarians’ schemes for the current fiscal year which is now increased to Rs111 billion.

Sources further mentioned that a proposal to allocate Rs99 billion for water projects in the upcoming fiscal year and Rs92 billion for National Highway Authority (NHA) has been presented for the next year’s budget.

A budget of Rs55 billion has been proposed for the merged districts in the upcoming fiscal year, Rs51 billion for electricity projects, and Rs44 billion for Higher Education Commission (HEC) projects.

Moreover, a proposal to allocate Rs32 billion for railway developmental projects has been made.

These funds have been prepared from the total developmental budget of Rs700 billion.

Sources revealed that with a total volume reached at Rs900 billion for the developmental budget, a 10 per cent increase in funds will be made.