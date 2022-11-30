Govt announces 20,000 scholarships for unemployed graduates

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, has announced that the government has decided to provide 20,000 scholarships to unemployed graduates of the country.

He made the announcement while addressing an International summit on higher education and workforce development in Islamabad.

“The govt has decided to provide 20000 scholarships to unemployed graduates,” he said, adding that the federal government was committed to providing the underprivileged class access to education.

Ahsan Iqbal further announced that scholarships will also be awarded to the students of far-flung areas of the country under Youth Development Initiatives (YDI), recently launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The summit was attended by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, Senator of Utah State, Dr. Keith Grover, chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) and others.

Earlier, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced fully funded scholarships for studies in China for the session 2023-24.

The Higher Education Commission has set December 15, 2022, deadline to apply for scholarships in Chinese universities.

HEC has invited applications from Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistani students to study and conduct research in various fields at the best universities in China.

The deadline to submit an online application on the HEC portal www.scholarship.hec.gov.pk under learning opportunities abroad is Thursday, 15th December 2022.

To submit an online application on China Scholarship Council’s portal under category A (agency No. 5861), please visit Campuschina.org.

