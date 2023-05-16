Govt announces protest campaign against proposed G20 moot in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a three-day protest campaign from May 21 against India’s reprehensible and nefarious designs of holding G20 conference scheduled to be held in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

This was announced by Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira while addressing a news conference in Islamabad.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Pakistan was committed to apprise the international community about India’s reprehensible and nefarious designs of holding G20 conference in IIOJK.

He further said the Pakistani leadership would put a strapping response and narrative before the international community regarding conducting G20 conference by India.

Kaira said that Pakistan had always raised the voice for the oppressed Kashmiri people by supporting them politically, morally and diplomatically to their indigenous movement and also highlighted the Indian tyranny and atrocities at all available forums.

“Pakistan has always stand with the people of Kashmir in this difficult time and never ever miss a chance to elevate the Kashmir cause,” the adviser added.

He said the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had already promised to give basic right to self-determination to Kashmiri people and India, despite of malicious and vicious activities, could not muzzle their voice through power and force.

“Modi-government has no stone unturned to oppress the fundamental rights of the Kashmir people, but the unwavering determination of the native Kashmiri people always slap the vested interest of the BJP government,” he maintained.

Furthermore, he added that PPP Chairman, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had great pain for the Kashmiri people. Therefore, he would visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir on May 21, 22, 23 in a bid to record a protest in response to G20 conference.

He urged the other political parties to participate in the protest against the G20 conference to highlight the Kashmir cause.