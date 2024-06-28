Govt announces public holiday in Karachi on June 29

KARACHI: The local government has announced a public holiday in Karachi on June 29 (Saturday) on account of Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

All offices under the jurisdiction of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will remain closed on the occasion, according to the notification.

The 1294th three-day annual Urs of the great Sufi saint of the subcontinent Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi began from Tuesday (June 27, 2024).

According to a statement issued by the Auqaf Department, the three-day Urs celebrations will continue till Saturday (June 29).

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori and provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sherazi formally inaugurated the three-day Urs by laying flowers wreath at the shrine of the sufi saint.

Secretary Religious of Affairs and the Chief Administrator Auqaf Sindh Syed Attaullah Shah were also present during the Urs celebration where Mehfil-e-Sama, Mehfil Na’at and special Milad Mehfil for women was organised, the statement added.