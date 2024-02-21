Govt announces public holiday on Feb 29

The district administration has announced a public holiday on February 29 in connection with 772 three-day Annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The Urs is commencing from Feb 29.

The ceremonies of the Urs will continue for three days including a literary conference, Sindhi traditional wrestling Malakhro and the recital of Sufi music.

The local administration has taken stringent security measures for the annual Urs.

The facilitation camps have been set up in Sehwan devotees to provide facilities to the guests of the shrine.

Recently, Caretaker Sindh Minister for Law and Auqaf Umer Soom­ro visited the shrine of Haz­rat Lal Shahbaz Qlanadar to review measures.

ormer Caretaker Sindh Minister Iftekhar Ahmed Soomro was also accompanied with him. The Caretaker Law Minister laid a floral wreath on the Shrine and offered fateha and prayers for the development and prosperity of the Country and Sindh as well.