Govt announces public holiday on first Muharram

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a public holiday for 1st Muharram, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Administrative Affairs, the holiday will be observed in accordance with the moon sighting announcement by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The notification stated that all government offices, educational institutions, and businesses would remain closed on 1st Muharram.

The month of Muharram holds deep significance in Islam as the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The 1st of Muharram is also observed as Youm-e-Umar (Day of Umar), marking the martyrdom of Hazrat Umar ibn al-Khattab (RA), the second Caliph, who was assassinated on 1 Muharram 23 AH (644 CE).

Ahusra, observed on 10th Muharram, is the day mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein ibn Ali (RA), his family members and companions who were martyred during the Battle of Karbala.