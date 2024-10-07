Govt announces three public holidays

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced three public holidays in Islamabad and Rawalpindi amid the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, the public holidays have been announced in Islamabad and Rawalpindi from October 14 to 16.

According to the notification, the public holidays have been declared in connection with the SCO summit going to be held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

The notification read that all educational institutions including schools and government offices will remain closed from October 14 to 16.

The representatives of member countries including Indian Foreign Minister Jay Shankar will be attending the summit.

Besides, the leaders from China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Iran would also attend the summit.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Interior regarding the preparations of upcoming SCO Summit.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including the Federal Secretary Interior, Additional Secretaries, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IG Police Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Deputy Commandant FC, Sector Commander Pakistan Rangers, and representatives from security agencies.

During the meeting, security arrangements for the SCO Summit were reviewed in detail. The interior minister approved a comprehensive plan to ensure foolproof security during the summit. He emphasized the significance of hosting the SCO Summit in Pakistan, stating that several heads of state will attend.

He called it an honor for the entire nation. He stated that special arrangements for beautification and cleanliness of Islamabad will be made on the occasion of the SCO Conference.

Mohsin Naqvi said that in order to ensure foolproof security, additional personnel from Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC, and Punjab Police will be deployed.

He underscored that all relevant departments should play their assigned role with mutual cooperation. He added that we all have to ensure the peaceful and successful conduct of this summit through through mutual cooperation.