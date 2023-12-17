15.9 C
Govt announces to establish quantum valley in Abbottabad, Haripur

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Hussain Shah announced to establish quantum valley in Abbottabad and Haripur districts on the pattern of Silicon Valley in California to impart training and education in the field of Information & Communication Technology.

He made the announcement at the inauguration ceremonies held at Haripur University, and Abbottabad University.

The chief minister asked the higher education institutes to transform their education and training according to needs of the market.

Terming it the first-ever project of the country, he said he was launching the project as his passion and the admissions would start from the current week.

He said that buildings of schools in merged districts and other parts of KP were being utilized for imparting market-oriented training to the youths.

He said that the initiative would enable the maximum number of youth to get jobs in European countries, Korea, Japan and the Middle East where there was a great demand, but to start with the government has set a target of producing 500,000 skilled human resources that would be increased accordingly.

