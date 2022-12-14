Govt announces to restore Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that the federal government has decided to restore Prime Minister Laptop Scheme and other various schemes under Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP), ARY News reported.

She made the announcement while addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The SAPM said that government would distribute 100,000 laptops amongst deserving students this year under Prime Minister Laptop Scheme program.

Sharing details regarding laptop scheme, she said: “There will be 50 per cent share of women while transgender will also be accommodated.” Shaza Fatima went onto say that the quota of Balochistan has also been doubled.

HEC ALL SET TO RESTORE PRIME MINISTER’S LAPTOP SCHEME

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon launch this scheme,” she added.

Under Skills Development Program, the Special Assistant said over 100,000 youth will be provided with training in different fields with special focus on IT.

Earlier, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed hinted at restoring Prime Minister Laptop Scheme.

The HEC chairman made the announcement while speaking with journalists in Karachi.

The chairman further shared that the HEC will also initiate a programme for online courses for students in Pakistan’s universities with support from Microsoft and different global organisations.

Comments