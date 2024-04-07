33.9 C
Govt announces to revalidate survey for Pak-Iran gas pipeline project

LAHORE: In a significant development, Pakistan’s Petroleum Division has announced plans to revalidate the survey for the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project before construction, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that preliminary groundwork has already been set in motion by the Petroleum Division.

The Petroleum Division asserted the needs for re-evaluation survey of the pipeline before starting the development.

To bolster the surveying and engineering facets of the pipeline, consultations are underway to enlist the services of experienced consultants.

Resources within the Petroleum Division highlight the nature of the existing survey is antique and engineering design, emphasized the need for modernization and recalibration of the project.

In its initial phase, the ambitious undertaking aims to lay down an 80-kilometer pipeline stretching from the port city of Gwadar to the Iranian border.

Pakistan is taking all possible steps to avoid a possible $18 billion fine, sources added.

