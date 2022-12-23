Govt appoints Mansoor Awan as new attorney general

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday appointed Mansoor Usman Awan as new Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) after Ashtar Ausaf resigned from his office.

President Arif Alvi approved the appointment under Article 100 of the constitution. The President’s approval comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave approval to the name of Awan as new AGP.

Mansoor Awan is a Lahore-based lawyer. He was the counsel of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in several matters including implementation of Article 95, presidential reference on interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

Earlier, incumbent AGP Ashtar Ausaf tendered his resignation but he was asked by PM Shehbaz to continue till the appointment of his successor.

Ausaf Ali had replaced Khalid Jawed Khan who resigned after the ouster of PTI government.

