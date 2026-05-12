Govt appoints Shafquat Wadho as Member IRSA Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Shafquat Hussain Wadho, a nominee of the Sindh government, as member of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

The appointment of Shafquat Hussain Wadho, a retired grade-20 chief engineer, has been made for a period of three years.

The government has accepted resignation of Ehsan ul Haq Leghari from the post of Member IRSA Sindh with effect from May 6, 2026, according to an official notification.

In January, the Sindh government had proposed the name of Shafquat Wadho, but approval of his nomination was delayed by the federal cabinet.

Ehsan Leghari had resigned in November 2025 from the post of Member IRSA Sindh, while his resignation was accepted with effect from May 6, 2026.

Sindh has also been raising objections over the appointment of the federal member, insisting that the position should go to a Sindh-domiciled officer, as decided during the Musharraf government, which made it mandatory to appoint a federal member from Sindh.