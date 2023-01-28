Islamabad court orders police to produce Fawad Chaudhry in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Saturday asked police to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry before the court by 12:30pm as it took up a plea filed by Islamabad police challenging Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja’s decision on extension in physical remand, ARY News reported.

The directives were issued by Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood Khan.

The Islamabad police approached the district and sessions court against a verdict of a judicial magistrate to reject a plea seeking an extension in physical remand of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in a case related to ‘threatening’ members of the electoral body and their families.

The prosecution pleaded with the court to declare Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja’s ruling null and void.

Separately, another case seeking post-arrest bail of Fawad is also underway at a local court in Islamabad.

The Islamabad sessions court Friday rejected police request for physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in a case related to using ‘threatening language’ against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

At the outset of the hearing, the prosecutor pleaded for an extension in physical remand as interrogation in the case is yet to be completed. Fawad’s lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry are also present in the court.

The case

The former federal minister was arrested for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A case against PTi leader was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

