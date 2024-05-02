Govt approves compensation to missing person’s family, SHC told

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday heard the case of a citizen, Sameer Afridi, who has been missing for last eight years, ARY News reported.

Sindh’s home secretary despite being summoned by the high court failed to appear before the court.

Deputy Secretary of Sindh Home Department informed the court that the home secretary was busy in the apex committee’s session at the Chief Minister House.

He told the court that the summary of compensation to missing Sameer Afridi’s family has been approved, the relatives will be provided compensation amount soon.

The high court bench ordered immediate payment of compensation to the disappeared citizen’s family. The court also directed for keeping the provincial task force and the JIT’s session continued.

The bench also ordered use of modern technology to trace the missing citizen.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until May 31.

A bench of the Sindh High Court on Monday ordered payment of compensation to the families of missing persons.

Government counsel told the court that the provincial government will pay compensation for those citizens, who have been verified as missing persons. “A summary has been forwarded to the chief minister of Sindh for compensation,” home department’s focal person informed the court.