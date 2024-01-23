Govt assures IMF of ending political interference in anti-graft institutions

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged for strengthening institutions to curb corruption and money laundering.

The government has assured the IMF of ending political interference in the NAB and other anti-graft institutions.

“A report will be published for improvement in the anti-corruption framework with the cabinet’s approval,” according to a document.

The IMF has been assured that the anti-corruption task force will publish its report in March.

“The task force will be comprised of experts with international expertise and the civil society members”.

“Strengthening institutions will be the foremost priority to curb bribe, fraud and extortion,” the paper read.

The paper also promises reforms to point out corrupt practices and ensuring transparent and effective functioning of institutions.

“The public will be given access to information about declared assets of public representatives and cabinet members,” paper read.

The paper also assured to make functioning of the NAB and other government institutions transparent and effective for investigation and ensuring sentences in corruption cases.

It also assures appointment of NAB chairman on merit and fixing jurisdiction of the NAB.