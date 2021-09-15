Govt begins administration of free Sputnik vaccine jabs

LAHORE: Pakistan has begun free of cost administration of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine at a Lahore COVID vaccination centre as previously private health institutes were charging fees for its jab, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Sputnik vaccine is administered free of cost at Expo Centre Lahore and its second dose will be administered after a period of 21 days.

Previously, Sputnik was administered at private health institutes where they charged Rs12,000 for the two doses.

On September 01, the first consignment of Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V reached Pakistan.

According to the well-informed sources in the National Institute of Health (NIH), a foreign airline carrying one million doses of Sputnik V vaccine landed at Islamabad airport.

Read More: ‘RUSSIA’S SPUTNIK V VACCINE 83% EFFECTIVE AGAINST DELTA VARIANT’

The vaccine was purchased by the government of Pakistan from Russia.

The consignment has been moved to the central warehouse of the federal Expanded Programme of Immunization (EPI) from the airport, and the same will be distributed to the province as per requirement after the finalisation of the distribution plan, sources said.