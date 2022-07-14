Govt begins working on action under Article 6: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has hailed the Supreme Court’s (SC) detailed judgment on the then deputy speaker National Assembly (NA) Qasim Suri’s ruling, saying that the government has started working on action under Article 6 of the Constitution, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the Interior Minister said that the Supreme Court had proven once again that it would always uphold the Constitution and protect the people’s mandate.

The Constitution of Pakistan is the sacred trust of the people and all these things have been stated in the detailed judgment of the Supreme Court.

Rana Sanaullah also demanded resignation from President Dr Arif Alvi following the apex court’s order, saying that former prime minister Imran Khan’s politics has come to an end.

“Imran Khan put the national interest at stake and tried to undermine the Constitution in a bid to save his power,” he added.

Read More: SC issues detailed verdict in NA deputy speaker ruling case

The minister further said that the apex court has left it to the discretion of the government and Parliament to pursue the case under Article 6 — which pertains to treason.

He said the National Assembly speaker is bound to file a reference against the individuals named in the verdict with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), adding that the electoral watchdog should disqualify them in accordance with the law.

Rana Sanaullah added that he was ready to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and an application for registration of a case against the ex-premier was pending with the federal cabinet.

Meanwhile, the federal minister disclosed that he intended to arrest Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed during the PTI’s long march. “However, Rasheed was nowhere to be found,” he added.

The Interior Minister told PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry that the SC’s decision cannot be abolished. He said that the federal government has started working on action under Article 6 of the Constitution, adding that the Parliament has to block the path of unconstitutional steps after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Comments