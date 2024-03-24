Govt to bring inflation in single digit next year: Rana Tanveer

LAHORE: Federal minister for industries Rana Tanveer has claimed to bring the inflation in single digit in next year, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The nation must keep patience, we will bring the inflation down to single digit,” Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said while talking to media during the visit of a utility store in Lahore.

“We are not making false promises of five million houses and 10 million jobs, but the nation will certainly get employment and homes,” he said.

He said Shehbaz Sharif working day and night to bring the price hike below 10 percent.