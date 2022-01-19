Govt bringing reforms in criminal justice system: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the government’s resolve to establish a rule of law in the country.

PM Imran Khan chaired a meeting on reforms in the criminal justice system of the country in Islamabad today. He said that it is for the first time that a government is bringing reforms in the criminal justice system.

He said the implementation of reforms will help to fulfil the government’s manifesto of rule of law.

He said due to the lack of significant changes in the criminal system with the passage of time, the gap between the rich and the poor in the country has widened, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting was informed that new offences and provisions have been proposed in the criminal law, including laws for the protection of women such as the Stalking of Women offence.

The meeting was also informed that amendments in Pakistan Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code are also part of these reforms.

Comments