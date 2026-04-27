Govt Clarifies Reports on Friday Holiday in Schools

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, clarifying the government’s position on the Friday holiday in schools, said that it will not be made permanent and will be abolished in the coming weeks.

The Minister also said that the provincial government is discussing with the federal government regarding its withdrawal.

He also talked about speculation regarding summer vacations, saying that a decision on reducing holidays will be taken after May 15, if approved by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Friday holiday was introduced earlier as part of a revised academic schedule in response to rising fuel costs linked to a global energy crisis.

Under this policy, schools, colleges, and universities shifted to a shorter academic week, while students were directed to attend online classes on Fridays instead of physical attendance.

Earlier, the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has officially announced the end of the Friday weekly holiday.

The decision was finalized during the AJK Cabinet’s 40th meeting and subsequently approved by President AJK, Chaudhry Latif Akbar.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Services and General Administration, all government offices will now remain open on Fridays and operate during regular working hours.

This decision takes effect immediately. The Civil Secretariat, all government departments, divisions, and universities have been notified.

Key offices, including those of the Accountant General and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), have been ordered to implement the new schedule without delay.

The measure aims to ensure the timely resolution of public matters and maintain the continuity of government affairs.

Following this change, AJK government employees will work a five-day week. This creates a distinct contrast with the federal government’s schedule.