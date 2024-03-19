Govt closes all hiking trails in Islamabad

On the occasion of March 23 (Parade Day), the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced the closure of all hiking trails for public, ARY News reported.

Trail No. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 have been closed for the public from 19th March to 23rd March from 5am to 5pm due to Parade preparations, according to the notification.

The CDA administration has also appealed to the public to avoid any trouble from March 19 to March 23 from 5am to 5pm on Trail No. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 don’t visit these places.

It should be noted that after March 23 (Parade Day) the mentioned trails will be opened for the public as per the schedule.

It is pertinent to mention here that preparations for Pakistan’s upcoming Pakistan Day parade on March 23 are in full swing, promising a vibrant celebration of the nation’s rich heritage and resilience.

Citizens from across the country are actively participating to ensure a captivating showcase of Pakistan’s diverse culture during the festivities.

Representatives from various regions have expressed their excitement about participating in the grand event.