Govt to complete solar kits distribution scheme by June 27: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon on Tuesday said that mini solar kits will be provided to 2,75,000 low-income families to meet their energy needs under a government’s project.

He said the Rs. 18.20 billion solar systems project has been launched on the instructions of the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Minister said that 1,32,000 families from the off-grid areas, and 1,43,000 families of grid areas will be benefited from the project.

The entitled low-income and families from the far-flung areas of Sindh will benefit from this scheme, Sharjeel Memon said.

The entitled families are being provided 180-watt solar panel, batteries, fans and bulbs under the scheme.

He said over 15,000 families have been provided the solar kits so far. “The government has targeted to complete provision of solar kits to 2,75,000 families by June 2027”.