Govt counsel argues before SC in NAB Amendment case

ISLAMABAD: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday heard Imran Khan’s challenge to amendments in the NAB law, ARY News reported.

“It didn’t happen earlier that a person after losing political battle has quit the parliament to access the court,” senior counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan, who is defending the amendments on behalf of the federal government argued in the court. “The politics being pushed to judiciary and judiciary to the politics,” he said.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, also comprises of Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, hearing the plea.

“Where a person in minority go, except to the court,” Justice Mansoor Ali Shah questioned. “Let the people decide what is required,” Justice Mansoor added.

“Before election an explanation in the law is necessary. Everyone has right to contest election for more than one seat, while in India a person could fight election only on one seat. Winning or losing on more than one seat is loss of the public money,” government lawyer argued.

“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had contested more than one seat in election. He returned uncontested on one seat, but remaining elections held as per the routine,” CJP Bandial remarked.

“It was a matter prior to 1970, people paid the price of Bhutto’s uncontested win, in 11 years of Zia,” federal counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan said.

“No court could protect the democracy alone,” government lawyer said. ” Forty years ago, in an article in an international journal it was wrote that the people neither want their identity from politicians nor being governed by judges,” Makhdoom Ali said. “The court should not govern,” counsel said.

“The court does not intend to govern anytime. It remains conscious in exercising its suo moto mandate,” Chief Justice said. ” A political gulf becomes difficult for people, the court have to intervene when a political crisis surfaces,” CJP observed. “People want a corruption free governance,” he added.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.

