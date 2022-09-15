Govt decides against hiking price of paracetamol tablet

ISLAMABAD: National Health Ministry has rejected a pressure from pharmaceutical companies to immediately hike prices of paracetamol tablet, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the decision was taken in a meeting headed by Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel and representatives of pharmaceutical companies where the participants mulled over availability of the paracetamol and challenges faced by the pharma sector.

“The pharmaceutical companies demanded to immediately hike prices of paracetamol by Rs0.98 per tablet, bringing each tablet at Rs2.68,” they said.

However, the sources, said the minister out rightly rejected an immediate hike and proposed the price of per tablet at Rs1.70.

The Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday rejected the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan’s (DRAP) summary to increase the prices of 10 medicines.

The Pakistan People’s Party leader said that he cannot burden the poor people with further price hikes. ‘I am a political worker, serving the poor is my ultimate duty, ‘ said Abdul Qadir Patel.

DRAP has moved a summary to the health ministry advising to increase the price of 10 medicine. The Health Minister rejected the summary on Tuesday.

