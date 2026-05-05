ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to conduct HIV screening of the citizens deported from other countries to curb spread of the disease in the country, sources said.

The authorities have decided to conduct HIV screening after increasing registration of the deported Pakistani citizens in AIDS centres.

Sources have said that the government has decided to conduct HIV screening of every citizen deported from other countries with the FIA’s cooperation.

“The staff of the border health service will conduct screening of the deported passenger at airports,” sources said.

“The HIV screening will be conducted at all airports and border crossing points”.

The National Aids Control Program will provide screening kits to the border health service staff. In case of a positive screening, the person will be shifted to the ART Centre and will be registered, sources said.

Sources said that majority of the people deported from foreign countries found to be HIV-Positive. “People deported from Gulf and African countries mostly found to be HIV-Positive”.

HIV details usually not written in deportation papers of Pakistani passengers, sources added.