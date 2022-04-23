Govt decides legislation against fake news

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to take steps for legislation against fake news, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The decision to legislate against fake news was taken in a meeting between the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and the delegation of the Media Joint Action Committee.

It has been decided to carry out legislation with the consultation of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA). the clauses of anti-misinformation or fake news will be included in the PEMRA law.

The participants of the meeting said that the misinformation causes damage to the national interests and unity.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government will not compromise on the protection of freedom of expression. She added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants to promote the constitutional and civilised right to freedom of expression.

She said the role of media is imperative for a country’s progress so it should play its role in curbing the riotous rhetoric based on lies.

The information minister also said that steps are being taken to address the issues of the journalist community.

