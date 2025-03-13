Govt decides major E-Sports initiative in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In a groundbreaking move, the Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) has planned to launch a comprehensive e-sports initiative in Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in the country’s burgeoning gaming industry.

This revolutionary step is expected to catapult Pakistan onto the global e-sports stage, providing a platform for local talent to shine and attracting international competitions to the country.

According to an official, state-of-the-art E-Sports Academy will be piloted at a prestigious university, which will establish cutting-edge gaming arenas, designed to function as specialized training centers.

He said media campaigns will also be launched to highlight emerging E-Sports talent.

He said to propel this initiative forward, dedicated committees and subcommittees will be established forthwith, tasked with spearheading policy development, infrastructure planning, and strategic implementation.

Efforts will be made to officially recognize E-Sports under national sports regulations, enabling structured governance and funding.

Nayatel and other telecom companies have been approached to introduce specialized, high-speed internet packages catering to the needs of competitive gamers, he told.

As Pakistan makes its debut on the global e-sports stage, this pioneering initiative will herald the dawn of a new era for gaming and digital innovation in the country, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for growth, talent development, and technological advancement, he stated.

He further told that the first official meeting on E-Sports development was place which was chaired by Rana Mashhood and representatives from Ignite, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Nayatel, Antakh Ventures, FAST University, the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT), DG Sports All Provinces, and the Higher Education Commission (HEC).