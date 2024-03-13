Govt decides to ‘abolish’ Ministry of Narcotics Control

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday announced closing the narcotics control ministry office and integrating its operations into the interior ministry, ARY News reported.

The minister, who is also a PCB chief, announced plans in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Decided to close the Narcotics Control ministry office and integrated its operations into the Interior Ministry. Streamlining operations, saving resources, and eliminating unnecessary burden on National exchequer.”

Earlier in the day, Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ministry of Anti-Narcotics. On his visit, he announced not to use his office in the Ministry of Anti-Narcotics saying office in the ministry of interior is enough for him because offices in two ministries are a waste of resources.

He ordered to post his personal staff in the ministry of narcotics control in another department.

The manpower of the Minister’s Office should be used in other necessary places in the Ministry, said Mohsin Naqvi.

Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi was given a special briefing regarding the affairs of the Ministry.

The minister said that drug eradication is the need of the hour to secure the future of future generations and for this purpose the government will use all resources to get rid of the scourge of drugs.