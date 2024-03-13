Govt decides to ‘abolish’ Ministry of Narcotics Control

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday announced closing the narcotics control ministry office and integrating its operations into the interior ministry, ARY News reported.
The minister, who is also a PCB chief, announced plans in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Decided to close the Narcotics Control ministry office and integrated its operations into the Interior Ministry. Streamlining operations, saving resources, and eliminating unnecessary burden on National exchequer.”
Decided to close the Narcotics Control ministry office and integrated its operations into the Interior Ministry. Streamlining operations, saving resources, and eliminating unnecessary burden on National exchequer.
— Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) March 13, 2024
Earlier in the day, Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ministry of Anti-Narcotics. On his visit, he announced not to use his office in the Ministry of Anti-Narcotics saying office in the ministry of interior is enough for him because offices in two ministries are a waste of resources.