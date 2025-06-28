Govt ‘decides’ to abolish PTV fee from electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to provide relief to electricity consumers by abolishing the PTV fee from electricity bills, ARY News reported.

Currently, the government is charging Rs 35 PTV fee of from electricity consumers in different categories, which will now be eliminated.

With over 40 million electricity consumers across the country, the move is anticipated to benefit a vast population.

The PTV fee, which generates approximately Rs 1.5 billion monthly, will no longer be collected.

An official announcement from the federal government is expected soon.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a reduction of Rs1.50 per unit in the basic electricity tariff, bringing relief to consumers.

The new average tariff for power distribution companies will be set at Rs34 per unit, according to the NEPRA decision.

The authority has forwarded its ruling to the federal government for official notification, which will be issued following the government’s decision on subsidies.