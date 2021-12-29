Govt decides to approach LHC against Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to approach the Lahore High Court against Opposition Leader in National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif in a case related to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the federal government will approach the Lahore High Court against Shehbaz Sharif and the government will take a stand that Shahbaz Sharif had guaranteed Nawaz Sharif’s repatriation.

Government sources said that if Nawaz Sharif does not return home, action will be requested against Shehbaz Sharif.

It is to be noted that Shehbaz Sharif in an affidavit submitted with the LHC had assured that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London after his full recovery.

On Oct 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the sentence of former premier Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds for eight weeks in the Al-Azizia reference case. The court had ordered him to submit two surety bonds of Rs2 million each to the court for securing his release.

Earlier, during a press conference, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said Nawaz would never return home voluntarily, rather the government would bring him back after the finalisation of the agreement with the UK government.

