Govt decides to impose countrywide smart Lockdown

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to take steps to tackle energy crisis in the country amid escalating tensions in the region hindering fuel supplies.

Federal government has decided to impose smart lockdown across the country on weekend, i.e. Saturdays and Sundays, sources said.

“The proposals have been finalized and the lockdown come into force after being approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” according to sources.

“The duration of the lockdown has been recommended from Saturday noon (12:00) to Sunday night’s 11:59 PM,” sources referring the proposal said.

According to sources, all business activities will remain suspended during the lockdown duration.

“All markets and commercial activities and wedding ceremonies will be prohibited during the lockdown duration,” sources said.

The government proposals, however, recommended keeping the public transport running during the lockdown period, “Hospitals, pharmacies and essential public services would also remain open in lockdown,” according to sources.

Sources also said that the ports, railways and air travel will be continued as per the routine.