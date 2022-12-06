Govt decides to limit HEC powers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to limit the authority of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The cabinet committee for legislation has given nod for the amendments in the HEC laws. According to the proposed amendments, the status of the federal minister will be taken back from the HEC chairman.

The laws of HEC will be approved by the ministry of education, while the executive director of the Higher Education Commission will also be appointed by the government.

The amendments will be presented before the federal cabinet for final approval, the sources said.

