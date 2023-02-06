Govt decides to ‘permanently’ expand Red Zone Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced the expansion of Islamabad’s Red Zone on a permanent basis citing security concerns, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources within Islamabad police told ARY News that the federal government decided to expand the restricted zone permanently by a three-kilometre radius citing security concerns and possible political protests.

“The authorities added Zero Point, Third Avenue, Parade Ground, Club Road, Diplomats Residences and Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital,” sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that last year, the federal government temporarily extended the Red Zone’s radius to the Zero Point of the capital city as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan called for a long march.

Federal authorities had declared Faisal Avenue, Margalla Road Bari Imam and Fifth Avenue as part of the red zone besides imposing Section 144, banning all rallies, public meetings or congregations on the premises.

