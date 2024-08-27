web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

Govt decides to raise SC judges’ strength

Azhar Farooq
By Azhar Farooq
|

TOP NEWS

Azhar Farooq
Azhar Farooq

In a major development, the federal government has decided to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

Sources said that the government has decided to amend the 1997 Act to raise the strength of judges to 23, including the Chief Justice.

Sources further revealed that the amendment will be made through a bill, which will be introduced in the parliament next week by Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry.

Moreover, the ruling coalition government has also decided to introduce another bill  in the parliament related to the judiciary. The bill will be moved by JUI-F’Nur Alam Khan, which aims to empower a larger bench to hear review appeals.

The bill seeks to amend Article 184(3) of the Constitution, allowing a larger bench to hear review appeals. The amendment will also have a retrospective effect, applying to past judgments.

Earlier, it emerged that the ruling coalition is likely to pass important legislation in a joint session of the parliament likely to be called by the president next week.

Sources revealed that some crucial legislation is likely to be passed by the PML-N government with the support of its allies in the upcoming sessions.

Last week, Pakistan Peoples Parties (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the top leaders of the two parties including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal-Bhutto Zaddari sat together in Islamabad to iron out differences.

The insiders said the two sides also discussed the prevailing political situation in the country and various key issues.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.