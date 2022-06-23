Thursday, June 23, 2022
Web Desk

Govt decides to upgrade Karachi, Sukkur airports

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique visited the headquarters Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) headquarters and Jinnah International Airport to get a briefing from the officials on overall performance and various projects.

During the visit, the minister reviewed the projects related to the upgradation of facilities at the Karachi airport along with its expansion.

He directed all the departments concerned for uniform checking at the airport to facilitate the passengers.

Instructions were also issued for upgrading the Sukkur Airport to bring its operations at par with international standards.

The minister also directed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to change the schedule of its flight from Karachi to Sukkur to Islamabad for the convenience of passengers.

