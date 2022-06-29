‘Govt delaying permission to PTI for power show at Parade Ground’

ISLAMABAD: The federal administration appears to be reluctant to allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a ‘protest rally’ at the Parade Ground on July 2, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar said that the ‘imported’ coalition government was afraid of former prime minister Imran Khan’s popularity among the people of Pakistan.

“The incumbent government is showing reluctance in allowing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold jalsa at Parade Ground, Islamabad, on June 2,” the former planning minister said.

Asad Umar further said that the ‘imported’ rulers are afraid of elections and protest rallies.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had formally begun preparations for ‘historic’ July 2 protest against rising inflation and country’s economic catastrophe.

According to details, the PTI has begun preparations for the protest against inflation and ‘imported’ government at the Parade Ground in Islamabad on the call of former prime minister and party’s Chairman Imran Khan.

In this regard, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar chaired an important meeting, which was attended by central leaders including Amir Kayani, Omar Ayub, Ali Nawaz Awan, Raja Khurram, Siraj Ahmad Khan, Iftikhar Durrani and others.

