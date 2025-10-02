Govt delegation holds dialogue with action committee on AJK situation

Muzaffarabad: A high-level government delegation, nominated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday officially began talks with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Muzaffarabad to resolve the ongoing protests and issues in Azad Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue and legal channels.

The delegation members reiterated that the federal government is committed to resolving the current crisis in AJK through constructive dialogue and legal means, in a peaceful and cooperative environment.

Speaking to the media before departing for Muzaffarabad, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, said that the government was committed to resolving the ongoing protests and issues in Azad Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue and legal channels.

He stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had formed a high-level committee tasked with assessing the ground realities and engaging directly with the stakeholders in Azad Kashmir.

He said that we are making a high-level visit to Muzaffarabad to closely review the situation and directly interact with the people.

“Wherever a legal remedy is possible, the federal government is fully prepared to play its role in addressing the legitimate grievances of the people,” said Ahsan Iqbal.

The Federal Minister, while acknowledging the sentiments of the patriotic people of Azad Kashmir, appealed for peace and restraint in the region.

He said that the current situation in the region and around the world is very sensitive and some forces want to take advantage of the unrest in Pakistan to achieve their goals.

“We must avoid situations that can be used against the peace and stability of Pakistan,” he emphasized.

پاکستان کا ایک اعلیٰ سطحی وفد آج مظفرآباد میں آزاد جموں و کشمیر کی مشترکہ ایکشن کمیٹی کے نمائندوں کے ساتھ باضابطہ مذاکرات کا آغاز کر چکا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/8G1VD5EGgd — Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch. (@DrTariqFazal) October 2, 2025

He assured that the federal government is fully aware of the problems and concerns of the people and all possible steps will be taken to resolve them peacefully and constructively.

“We deeply respect the sentiments of the people of AJK and assure them that their genuine concerns will not be overlooked,” he added.

