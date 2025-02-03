Govt to deploy military troops in Lahore from Feb 05-10

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to deploy the army and rangers’ troops in Lahore to boost security during the tri-nation cricket series.

Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa’s cricket teams are scheduled to contest in the tri-series ahead of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The Ministry of Interior has approved deployment of the Pakistan Army troops and Rangers in Lahore from February 05 to 10.

“Army troops being deployed in Lahore under Article 245”, a circular dispatched to the provincial government read.

A company of Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers each, will be deployed during cricket matches in the city.

Two matches of the cricket series will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on February 08 and 10.

Punjab’s home department had asked the federal government for deployment of the Pakistan Army and Rangers in the Lahore for assistance to the civil administration.