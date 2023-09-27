Govt deputes Establishment Division officers to DISCOs for first time

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in Pakistan, the officers from the Establishment Division have been deputed to power distribution companies (DISCOs) by the caretaker government, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The caretaker government approved the deputation of officers from the Establishment Division to the DISCOs for the first time in Pakistan.

A notification was also issued by the caretaker federal government regarding the deputation of 10 Grade-17 officers in different power distribution companies under the administration of the Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

According to the notification, Owais Arshad Bhatti from the Centre was deputed to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Rafia Qayyum from Punjab government to Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Muhammad Murtaza from Punjab to Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Maham Mushtaq from Punjab to Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Sarah Loni from Punjab to Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Muhammad Shehzad Ahmed from Sindh government to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Muhammad Ahmed Ali from Sindh to Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), Hamoodur Rehman from Sindh to Kanpur Electricity Supply Company (KESCO), Muhammad Hashim Azeem from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Muhammad Masood Chaudhry from KP to Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO).