28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Advertisement -

Govt determined to resolve energy crisis: Gohar Ijaz

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industries Gohar Ijaz and Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori held a joint meeting with the businessmen, traders and exporters in Karachi, ARY news reported.

The supply of low cost electricity and gas and other issues relating to the business community came under discussion during the meeting.

Later, talking to the media persons, the Caretaker Minister said the government is determined to resolve energy crisis to facilitate businessmen in the country.

Gohar Ijaz praised the role of Karachi in the country’s economy and said the businessmen of Karachi can single-handedly take the country out of economic crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh said efforts are being taken to ensure the supply of low cost electricity to the consumers.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.