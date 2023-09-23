Govt determined to resolve energy crisis: Gohar Ijaz

KARACHI: Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industries Gohar Ijaz and Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori held a joint meeting with the businessmen, traders and exporters in Karachi, ARY news reported.

The supply of low cost electricity and gas and other issues relating to the business community came under discussion during the meeting.

Later, talking to the media persons, the Caretaker Minister said the government is determined to resolve energy crisis to facilitate businessmen in the country.

Gohar Ijaz praised the role of Karachi in the country’s economy and said the businessmen of Karachi can single-handedly take the country out of economic crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh said efforts are being taken to ensure the supply of low cost electricity to the consumers.