‘Govt devising strategy to mitigate adverse impacts of climate change’

KARACHI: Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman says the government is working to devise a proper strategy to mitigate the effects of climate change and build resilience against it in the future.

Addressing the opening session of the Future Summit in Karachi on Wednesday, Sherry Rehman said we need to be ready for the approaching summer.

The minister said a large number of people affected by floods last year are still without proper houses in Sindh and Balochistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said Pakistan made a successful case for itself in the Geneva Conference and the world responded well by announcing $9 billion fund for it.

Sherry Rehman asked investors to invest in the projects that are being introduced by the government for the flood and climate change resilience program.

