Missing persons: IHC orders serving notices to Pervez Musharraf, succeeding PMs

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the federal government to issue notices to former President General Pervez Musharraf and all other succeeding prime ministers in the missing persons case.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah gave final chance to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) to present arguments on constitutional violations in the cases and said that the missing persons should be presented in court or justify the failure of the state.

While ordering the government to serve notices to ex-President Pervez Musharraf and all other successors, the IHC said the country’s chief executives should explain why the court should not order proceedings against them for alleged violation of the Constitution.

“Why the court should not take action against unannounced approval of the policy regarding enforced disappearance?” IHC Chief Justice asked, adding that the prime ministers should explain why they may not be tried for the offence of high treason.

Justice Athar Minallah also ordered the AGP to produce six missing persons, including journalist Muadassir Naro, before the court on June 17 or justify the failure of the state to effectively investigate their whereabouts.

The IHC Chief Justice further said if the government failed to recover missing persons then the present and former interior ministers should appear before the court and explain why a heavy fine should not be imposed on them.

The court also ordered the federal government to address the grievances of the families of the missing persons and also ensure that there is no unannounced censorship of print and electronic media.

