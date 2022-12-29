Govt disburses MNAs’ funds worth Rs87 billion despite economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has continued its royal expenditures as it disbursed funds worth Rs87 billion for the development schemes of the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) despite the economic crisis.

Despite the low-paced utilization of the development budget, the increased discretionary spending on MNAs’ development schemes to a record Rs87bn.

According to the official documents, the incumbent government spent more than Rs11 billion on the development schemes of the parliamentarians. It showed that the government had spent Rs780,000 on MNAs schemes from July to October.

The coalition government showed a record pace of expenditures in terms of MNAs funds before the general elections. The disbursement of Rs87 billion was made and Rs11 billion funds were spent in November.

