Govt ‘doubles’ Hajj quota for overseas pilgrims, slashes for locals

The government has decided in principle to increase the Hajj sponsorship quota for overseas Pakistani nationals from 25 per cent to 50pc, ARY News reported quoting sources.

The formal decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar with Religious Affairs Minister Abdul Shakoor.

According to sources, the overseas Pakistani will avail the 50pc quota in the government Hajj scheme 2023 by doing payments in US dollars.

“It was decided in principle to fix the quota of sponsorship Hajj scheme at 50 percent, instead of the previously proposed 25 percent, to meet the requirements of foreign exchange during the Hajj this year,” according to State-owned Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Hajj Sponsorship Scheme

The Hajj Sponsorship Scheme is only for overseas Pakistanis or their relatives. Pakistanis remitting foreign exchange from abroad to designated accounts will be able to benefit from this scheme. Moreover, Pakistani passport will be required to join the sponsorship scheme.

The remaining 50pc quota of the government Haj scheme will be distributed for public and private Haj schemes.

Under the regular Haj scheme, applications will be collected in designated Pakistani banks.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday vowed to extend maximum support and cooperation for facilitating the Hajjis to make the religious event successful.

PIA announces fares

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has already announced fares for the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage — ranging between US$870 and $1,180.

According to the notification, the national flag carrier — Pakistan International Airline (PIA) — will begin pre-Hajj operations from June 6 till May 21.

For the first time in history, the national flag carrier will charge fares in US dollars from private Hajj pilgrims. The PIA has set $1180 fare for private Hajj pilgrims.

The airfares for the pilgrims from Southern region and Northern region are likely to remain in the range of $810 to $1,100 and $860 to $1,150 respectively, according to PIA.

