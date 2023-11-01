Good news for govt employees amidst sky-high inflation

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased the pay of government employees massively, ARY News reported.

As per details, the minimum salary of MP-1 2017 employees has been increased to Rs 532,000 after a raise of Rs 33,000. Meanwhile, the salary of MP-1 2023 employees raised by Rs 47,850 to Rs 772,000.

Similarly, the salary of MP-2 2017 employees increased by Rs 27,225 and reached Rs 290,000 whereas the MP-2 2023 employees reached Rs 421,000.

Furthermore, the salaries of MP-3 2017 officers were raised to Rs 181,500 and MP-3 2023 officers’ salaries increased to Rs 263,000. The notification stated that the increase in salaries will be effective from October 1, 2023.

Read more: Cabinet approves Rs620 m for PSM employee’s salaries

On October 3, the federal cabinet approved Rs 620 million for the salaries of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) employees.

According to sources, the PSM employees will get salaries for first six months of the current fiscal year. Sources said that Rs 620 million will be issued from the Rs 10 billion fund of Pakistan Steel Mills.

Currently, over 3,100 employees are working in Pakistan Steel Mills where whereas 5,679 employees have been dismissed from their jobs.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 26.9% on a year-on-year basis in October.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that this takes July-October’s average inflation to 28.48% compared to 25.48% in same period last year.

The PBS said CPI inflation in Urban increased to 25.5% on a year-on-year basis in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 29.7% in the previous month and 24.6% in October 2022.