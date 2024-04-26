27.9 C
Govt employees stage protest at Karachi port

Web Desk
By Web Desk
The staff of a key government institution staged a strike at Karachi Port, causing a bottleneck in export and import operations as containers stuck at the port without clearance, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the officers and staff of the Pakistan Standard and Quality Control carried out a strike at Karachi port.

The former Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) asserted that the employees initiated the strike due to the withholding of bonuses and incentives.

As the strike ensued, the port’s usual hustle and bustle came to an abrupt halt, with export and import containers piling up, unable to proceed without the necessary clearance.

The repercussions of the strike rippled through the port’s supply chain, impacting businesses reliant on timely shipments and causing concerns among traders and stakeholders.

